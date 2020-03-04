|
Helen Sampey Champagne, 84, a native of Lockport and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Champagne (Annette); daughters Roylene Breaux, Shelly Lagarde (Chris), Melinda Champagne and Donna Mire (Scott); nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy A. Champagne; sons-in-law Billy Breaux and Eddy Champagne; parents Leonard Sr. and Amy Sampey; brothers Leonard Jr., Warren, Lawrence, Hartwood, Enice and Clarence Sampey; and sisters Ethel Prince, Virly Champagne, Florence Sampey and Neva Aucoin.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020