Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Champagne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Sampey Champagne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Sampey Champagne Obituary
Helen Sampey Champagne, 84, a native of Lockport and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Tommy Champagne (Annette); daughters Roylene Breaux, Shelly Lagarde (Chris), Melinda Champagne and Donna Mire (Scott); nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy A. Champagne; sons-in-law Billy Breaux and Eddy Champagne; parents Leonard Sr. and Amy Sampey; brothers Leonard Jr., Warren, Lawrence, Hartwood, Enice and Clarence Sampey; and sisters Ethel Prince, Virly Champagne, Florence Sampey and Neva Aucoin.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -