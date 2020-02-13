|
Helen Smith Vanburen, age 65, a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her residence.
Visiting will be held from 8 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Moses Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Lionel Vanburen; daughters, Jennifer Smith Harry (Lamond) and Elaine Smith; sisters Ruby Azema (Anthony) and Dorothy Smith; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Zenobia Smith; brother Wesley Smith Jr.; sister Clara Cooks; nephews Eric Smith and Don Paul Smith; and great-grandson Zyron Micah Allen.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020