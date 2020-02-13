Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Vanburen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen (Smith) Vanburen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen (Smith) Vanburen Obituary
Helen Smith Vanburen, age 65, a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her residence.

Visiting will be held from 8 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Moses Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Lionel Vanburen; daughters, Jennifer Smith Harry (Lamond) and Elaine Smith; sisters Ruby Azema (Anthony) and Dorothy Smith; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Zenobia Smith; brother Wesley Smith Jr.; sister Clara Cooks; nephews Eric Smith and Don Paul Smith; and great-grandson Zyron Micah Allen.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -