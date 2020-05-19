|
|
Helena Stone Bourg, 80, a native of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania and resident of Houma, passed away on May 15, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Raymond Bourg Jr.; sons, Dennis Raymond Bourg III and wife Vickie, and Daniel Charles Bourg and wife Rose; daughter, Jacquelyn Neal and husband Tommie; grandchildren, Mary, Tommie Jr., Ashley, Jason, Larry, Korey, and Erin; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mona Stone; brothers, Raymond and Donald Stone; sisters, Margie Devine, Mary Lou Mason, and Mona Flannagan; and daughter-in-law, Louann Bourg.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020