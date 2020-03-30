|
Hellen Mildred Billiot Chaisson, 74, a native of Dulac and resident of Montegut, passed away on March 26, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Joseph Chaisson; sons, Dennis Billiot, Sr., and Michael Billiot and wife, Donna; daughters, Denise B. Hicks and husband, Jay, Cheryl B. Scott and husband, Roy, Helen B. Conklin and husband, Patrick, and Tanya Billiot; 36 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Lawrence Jr., Joseph, Julius, and Calvin Billiot; and sister, Eula Mae Lovell.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leroy Billiot Sr.; sons, Leroy Billiot Jr. and Jerome Billiot Sr.; parents, Lawrence Joseph Sr. and Helen Deflice Billiot; and sisters, Florence Parfait, Beulah Billiot, Pearl Billiot, and Lucille Babin
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020