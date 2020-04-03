|
|
Henrietta L. LeBlanc, 88, a native and resident of Labadieville, passed away on April 2, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Philomena Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Ronald "Paul" LeBlanc and wife Claire Z. LeBlanc; grandchildren Paula L. White and Perry M. LeBlanc and wife Jessica G. LeBlanc; great-grandchildren Journey and Destiny LeBlanc; sister Elsie Tallant and Lynn; brother Edward Molaison; and her nieces.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Earl J. LeBlanc; parents Henry and Mildred Molaison; and great-grandchild Carmen Alexis White.
Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020