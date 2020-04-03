Home

Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Henrietta L. LeBlanc

Henrietta L. LeBlanc Obituary
Henrietta L. LeBlanc, 88, a native and resident of Labadieville, passed away on April 2, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Philomena Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Ronald "Paul" LeBlanc and wife Claire Z. LeBlanc; grandchildren Paula L. White and Perry M. LeBlanc and wife Jessica G. LeBlanc; great-grandchildren Journey and Destiny LeBlanc; sister Elsie Tallant and Lynn; brother Edward Molaison; and her nieces.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Earl J. LeBlanc; parents Henry and Mildred Molaison; and great-grandchild Carmen Alexis White.

Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020
