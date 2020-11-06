1/1
Henry "Gage" Brown
Henry "Gage" Brown, 23, died Monday, November 2, 2020. Born, September 9th, 1997 he was a native and resident of Choctaw (Thibodaux), Louisiana.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Following visitations, a Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
He is survived by his mother, Melissa Ordoyne; aunt, Amanda Granier; grandmother, Celine Ordoyne; siblings, Brittany Brown and Sierra Austin; cousins, Deacon Granier and Carter Barnes; uncle, BJ Barnes; step-father, Shawn Austin; father, Henry Brown; grandfather, Cliff Ordoyne (Karen Ordoyne); cousin, Jaxon Ordoyne; godmother, Brandee Amedee Kee.
He is preceded in death by his aunt, Kayla Ordoyne.
"The grief we feel reflects, not solely the loss of you, but more so, the profound greatness of our love for you. The immensity of our love is so deep, in every smile, in every laugh, in every hug, in every memory that you have etched into our lives. A love that is so deep it reaches and is embedded into our hearts forever….Gage, you will be missed, but not forgotten; for you have left us all of your love and all that came with it. ~AJ
"There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition, and of unspeakable love." ~Washington Irving
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
