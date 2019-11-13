|
|
Henry C. Thibodaux Jr. "Paw Bear, Cop Cop", age 76, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Nov. 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, Nov. 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Funeral mass will begin at 12 p.m., with burial following in the church cemetery.
Mr. Henry is survived by his wife of 32 years; Gail C. Thibodaux, children; Michelle Curole (Keith), Paul Thibodaux, Terry Pitre, Shontel Chauvin (Chad), Henry Thibodaux III, Crystal Pitre, Shane Thibodaux (Tiffanie) Ryan Pitre, Keith Cedotal (Samantha), and Torey Thibodaux; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, James Thibodaux; and sister, Thelma Thibodaux.
Mr. Thibodaux was preceded in death by parents, Henry Sr. and Linda M. Thibodaux; granddaughters, Ashlie Thibodaux, Charlie Cedotal; and brother, Ricky Thibodaux.
He was an avid sportsman that loved hunting and fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.
Arrangements by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019