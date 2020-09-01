Henry Chatman

Henry "Greek" Chatman passed away on August 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, with service to be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral, beginning at 11 a.m.



Henry is survived by his daughter, Gail Jackson; two brothers: Rev. Gilmore (Marguerite) Chatman and Emmett Lewis; onestep-brother, Charles Reed; and three sisters, Audrey C. Williams, Delores (Cleo) Chatman, and Gail Crawford,



He is preceded in death by his parents, Hosea and Mary Wilson Chatman; and grandparents; brothers, Johnny Chatman Sr., Nolan and Charlie Williams; two step-brothers, John Celestine and Ernest Reed; three sisters, Irdean W. Allen, Sadie and Virginia Williams; and one step-sister, Marion R. Johnson.



Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.



