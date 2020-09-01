1/1
Henry Chatman
Henry "Greek" Chatman passed away on August 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, with service to be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral, beginning at 11 a.m.

Henry is survived by his daughter, Gail Jackson; two brothers: Rev. Gilmore (Marguerite) Chatman and Emmett Lewis; onestep-brother, Charles Reed; and three sisters, Audrey C. Williams, Delores (Cleo) Chatman, and Gail Crawford,

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hosea and Mary Wilson Chatman; and grandparents; brothers, Johnny Chatman Sr., Nolan and Charlie Williams; two step-brothers, John Celestine and Ernest Reed; three sisters, Irdean W. Allen, Sadie and Virginia Williams; and one step-sister, Marion R. Johnson.

Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
