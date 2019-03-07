|
|
Henry "Copper" Coleman Jr. departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident.
He was 39, a native and resident of Thibodaux. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Oakley Street Church of Christ, 1515 Oakley St. in Thibodaux.
Henry is survived by his wife, Casey H. Coleman; sons, Andre' and Kobe Coleman; his mother, Olivia Coleman; brothers, Horace,
Henry and Danny Batiste; sisters, Cassandra Every, Jennifer Sykes, Brenika Lott and Latanya Nora; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Coleman Sr.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland, St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019