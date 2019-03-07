Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakley Street Church of Christ
1515 Oakley St.
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
Henry "Copper" Coleman Jr.

Henry "Copper" Coleman Jr. Obituary
Henry "Copper" Coleman Jr. departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident.

He was 39, a native and resident of Thibodaux. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Oakley Street Church of Christ, 1515 Oakley St. in Thibodaux.

Henry is survived by his wife, Casey H. Coleman; sons, Andre' and Kobe Coleman; his mother, Olivia Coleman; brothers, Horace,
Henry and Danny Batiste; sisters, Cassandra Every, Jennifer Sykes, Brenika Lott and Latanya Nora; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Coleman Sr.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland, St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Remember
