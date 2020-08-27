1/1
Henry Issac Boyd
Henry Issac Boyd, 33, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 2:24 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Tyrianeisha Jones and London Nixon; father, Grover Smith Sr.; brothers, Michael, Charles, Warren (Keysha), Timothy, Grover and Jason Boyd; sisters, Genell and Quindolyn Boyd; and numeorus other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Hanzy Boyd; paternal grandparents, Henry Smith and Ella Jackson; and maternal grandparents, Issac and Dorothy Mae Hanzy.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
29
Funeral
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
29
Burial
New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
