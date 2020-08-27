Henry Issac Boyd, 33, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 2:24 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.



He is survived by his daughters, Tyrianeisha Jones and London Nixon; father, Grover Smith Sr.; brothers, Michael, Charles, Warren (Keysha), Timothy, Grover and Jason Boyd; sisters, Genell and Quindolyn Boyd; and numeorus other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Hanzy Boyd; paternal grandparents, Henry Smith and Ella Jackson; and maternal grandparents, Issac and Dorothy Mae Hanzy.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



