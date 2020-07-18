Henry Joseph Breaux, age 72, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:38 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m.



Henry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith Ann Bobbitt Breaux; daughter, April M. Breaux Brunet; brother, Ernest Breaux; sisters, Mary B. Rhodes, and Gail B. Dardar and husband, Jerry; brother-in-law, Thaddeus "Bud" Duplantis; grandchildren, Jorde Pellegrin and companion, Brent Champagne, Courtney Pellegrin and companion, Blaine Pitre, Matthew Pellegrin, Adysen Brunet, Jessie Brunet, and Kyle Brunet; and great-grandchildren, Reese Michelle Pitre, Conor John Robichaux and Bryden Pinell.



Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ellis and Adrina Marie Klingman Breaux; brothers, Charles Breaux and wife, Wilma, Jules Breaux and wife, Patricia, David Breaux and wife, Jackie, and Phillip Breaux and wife, Trudy; sisters, Genevieve B. Portier and husband, Hayes Sr., Norma "Pookie" B. Duplantis, Rose B. Pinell and husband, Edward, and Adrina B. Leonard and husband, Norman "Tookie"; sister-in-law, Christine Breaux; and brother-in-law, Roy Rhodes.



Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a self-employed home improvement contractor and enjoyed pleasing his customers. Playing golf was his passion. He loved playing craps at the casino and spending time with family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He will be greatly missed by all whose heart he touched.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





