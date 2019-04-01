Home

POWERED BY

Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Henry Joseph Landeche III Obituary
Henry Joseph Landeche III, 76, a native of Killona, Louisiana and resident of Houma passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home. He was a businessman in Houma for 54 years and owned and operated Signal Electronics and AAR Electronics. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellen Gayral Landeche; daughters, Laura L. Keaghey (Keith), and Mona Anne Landeche; brothers, George J. Landeche, Roger J. Landeche, and Wesley J. Landeche; sister, Lorraine L. Rodrigue; grandchildren, Jordan E. Keaghey, and Logan C. Keaghey; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Joseph Landeche Jr. and Pauline Marie Lousteau Landeche; brothers, Claude, Alvin, Harold, and Floyd and Roy Landeche; and sisters, Marie Louise Bourgeois, Anna Mae Melancon, and Rita Hymel.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery II.

Falgout Funeral Home of Houma in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
