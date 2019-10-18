|
Henry "T.C." Naquin, 53, a native and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Oct. 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9:15 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Lucy Sanchez Naquin; father, Alvin Naquin Sr.; son, Blaine Naquin; daughter, Kelsey Naquin; brothers, Alvin Jr., Chris, Dean and Johnny Naquin; sisters, Judy Landry, Melissa Durocher, and Sheila Thibodaux; and also his dear friend, Michelle Templet.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Jonathon Durocher.
Most of all, he loved his kids, family and friends. He enjoyed his work at Performance Contractors as a Forklift Operator and all his fellow co-workers.
Henry also enjoyed going fishing and sitting on his porch. He was a great friend to everyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019