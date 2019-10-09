|
Henry P. Beaux Sr., 64, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time Tuesday, Oct.15, 2019. A funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Victory Life Church in Lockport, with cremation to follow.
Henry is survived by his wife of 45 years Enola A. Breaux; children Henry (Rhonda) Breaux Jr., Mark (Kimberly) Breaux, Stacey Breaux (Eric Evans), Jessica (Douglas) Bergeron, and Tracy Thibodaux; sister, Mary Bryant; 19 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Rose Bourgeois Breaux; brothers, Philip P. Breaux Jr.; and sister, Anna Mae Hebert.
Henry was an avid Bible reader, loved riding motorcycles, fishing and playing bingo.
Henry enjoyed watching wrestling, "Dark Shadows" and "Star Trek."
In Lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to help with funeral expenses. They can be made payable to Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home by arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019