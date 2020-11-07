Henry "Bobby" Robert Lawes, Jr.

Pierre Part - February 3, 1947 - November 5, 2020

Henry "Bobby" Robert Lawes, Jr., a native of Paincourtville and a long time resident Pierre Part was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 73.

Bobby was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Dow Chemical after many years of dedication. Bobby was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Those left to cherish Bobby's memory are his wife of 50 years, Linda Lawes; his two sons, Robert Henry Lawes and his fiancé, Shannon of Thibodaux, and Bill Michael Lawes and his wife, Tracy, of Pierre Part; his grandchildren, Madeline and her husband, Justin, Kaitlyn and her boyfriend, Israel, Lauren, Kollin, and Brayden; and his great-grandchildren, Aria, Edwin, Lucas, Penelope. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Madeline Lawes and a sister, Lydia Shavers.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00am at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Paincourtville. Following Mass, a graveside service with military honors will be held in the church cemetery.

In keeping with restrictions regarding limited gatherings, all guests are asked to wear masks upon entry of the church and to follow social distancing protocols.



