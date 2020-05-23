|
|
Henry T. Mayet, a resident of Cut Off, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 81.
Mass followed by burial will be Monday May 25, beginning 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart in Cut Off followed by a celebration of life at the Cut Off Youth Center. All people attending church must wear a mask
Henry is survived by his sons, Kenny Mayet, Jay Mayet and Lee Mayet; wife, Lee Marie; daughter, Pam Mayet; grandchildren, Katherine, Corrie, Cole, Charles, Cannon and Camille; sister, Hilda Kornegay; and brother, C J and wife Patti.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Irma, parents Charles and Gladys Mayet; brothers-in-law, Skipper Kornegay, Rene Guidroz Jr, and Dave Guidroz; father-in-law, Rene Guidroz Sr.; and mother-in-law, Annie Guidroz.
Henry worked as an oilfield mechanic for 30 plus years. He enjoyed attending duck shows and carving classes with his friends. He was a member of SLWC/DUC, where he held the title of president for 18 years. He was also a board member of Cajun Heritage. He enjoyed eating out and attending movies with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed going to events for his children and grandchildren. He was a social person and enjoyed talking to any person he met.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Thibodaux General and Tulane Medical Center. Special thanks go to Diane and Bruce Kiger, Carol and Mike Danos and Dr. Jody Plaisance.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 25, 2020