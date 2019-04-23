|
|
Herbert "Pecan" Bazile departed this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Twin Oaks Nursing Home in LaPlace. He was 91, a resident of New Orleans until Hurricane Katrina, he then moved to his hometown of St. James.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life on Thursday, April 25, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Burial at St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery in St. James.
Herbert is survived by his wife, Joan A. Bazile; son, David Bazile; daughters, Debra, Claudia and Joycelyn Bazile; brothers, Charles, Curtis, and Stanley and Clarence Bazile; and sisters, Ida Jasmine and Genevieve Truedo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Paliska Bazile; son, Jerome Bazile; and brothers, Junior and Selton Bazile.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019