Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Herbert Breaux
Herbert Bertrand Breaux


1925 - 2020
Herbert Bertrand Breaux Obituary
Herbert "Bert" Bertrand Breaux, age 94, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 1:22 p.m. He was a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Houma.

Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Bert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Jean Marie Duplantis Breaux; daughter, Penny B. Hansen and husband, Chuck; son, Carey G. Breaux and wife, Ronda; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Cecil Sr. and Julieanne Sonnier Breaux; brothers, Paul Breaux and wife, Marie, Alvin Breaux and wife, Margaret, Arthur Breaux and wife, Gloria, and Edward "Eddie" Breaux and wife, Esther; and sisters, Lillian Ulizzi and husband, John, Gertrude "Toot Toot" Dowden and husband, Sheldon and Gladys Loupe and husband, Gus.

Bert was a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He was a member of the VFW. He was the owner of Bert's Superette in Gray, and Bert's Esso Station in Houma. He enjoyed fishing, and hunting.

Bert was an avid LSU and Saints Fan. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
