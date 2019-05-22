Home

More Obituaries for Herbert Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Henry Jackson

Herbert Henry Jackson Obituary
Herbert Henry Jackson, 83, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Peter Baptist Church, 669 Hwy 56 in Montegut. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.

He is survived by his brother, Andrew Jackson (Deborah); sisters, Susan Ross, Corine Steward, Martha Jackson, Carol Sylvan and Frankie Connely; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lou Bertha Jackson; former wife, Louise Jackson; parents, Henry Clay and Leola Abrahm Jackson; brother, Peter Jackson; and sisters, Virginia Jones and Janet Dorazil.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 22 to May 23, 2019
