Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Dupre Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert J. Dupre Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert J. Dupre Sr. Obituary
Herbert J. Dupre Sr., age 93, passed away at 2:37 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Houma. Herbert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Annunziata Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Herbert is survived by his children; Wayne Dupre and wife Charlotte, Wanda LeBlanc and husband Daniel, Wade Dupre, Herbert Dupre Jr. and wife Patricia, Aleda Blanchard and husband Timothy and Linda Breaux and husband Royce; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and longtime friend, Betty Henry.

He was preceded in death by his wife Estelle Boudreaux Dupre; parents, Cleveland and Hattie Roger Dupre; grandchildren Dawn and Matthew; great-grandchildren Morgan, Emma and Gabriella; sisters Leola Dupre Falgout Detiveaux and Theresa Dupre Authement; infant sister, Tina Marie Dupre.

Herbert was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and listening to music.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now