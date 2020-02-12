|
|
Herbert J. Dupre Sr., age 93, passed away at 2:37 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Houma. Herbert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Annunziata Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Herbert is survived by his children; Wayne Dupre and wife Charlotte, Wanda LeBlanc and husband Daniel, Wade Dupre, Herbert Dupre Jr. and wife Patricia, Aleda Blanchard and husband Timothy and Linda Breaux and husband Royce; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and longtime friend, Betty Henry.
He was preceded in death by his wife Estelle Boudreaux Dupre; parents, Cleveland and Hattie Roger Dupre; grandchildren Dawn and Matthew; great-grandchildren Morgan, Emma and Gabriella; sisters Leola Dupre Falgout Detiveaux and Theresa Dupre Authement; infant sister, Tina Marie Dupre.
Herbert was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and listening to music.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020