|
|
Herbert J. Kiff Sr., 85, a native of Galliano and resident of Houma, passed away with his loving family at his side on Monday May 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral services Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Herbert is survived by his children, Fr. Herbert J. Kiff Jr., Gerard Kiff, Judith Kiff and Regina K. Carroll; brother, Rickey Kiffe; sister, Ingrid Bruce; and grandchildren, Ryan Carroll and Rachel Carroll.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Betty R. Liuzza; parents, Corbert and Celeste Gisclair Kiff; and sisters, Laura Barrios and Brunella Theriot.
Herbert was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener.
He was a strong Catholic his entire life. He was a good devoted father. He promoted Divine Mercy in his daily prayers.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 31 to June 1, 2019