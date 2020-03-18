Home

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Herbert Lee Diggs


1969 - 2020
Herbert Lee Diggs Obituary
Herbert Lee Diggs, 50, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 10:55 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Dalvin DaShawn Watkins and Herbert Lee Calloway; three grandchildren; father Herbert Franklin; brother Derrick Celestine; sisters Ona Franklin, Talana Diggs-Carter (Terrill), Ivy Townsend and Demetrea Triggs; and paternal grandmother, Hazel H. Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gilda Ann Diggs; brother Derrick Diggs Sr.; paternal grandfather Daniel Franklin; maternal grandmother Mary Robinson Diggs Smith; maternal grandfathers Herman Diggs and Roy Morrison; and paternal great-grandparents Henry and Ollie Harding and Edward and Rose Franklin.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel/postpone events with 50 or more people for eight weeks, and imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, no public funeral services will be conducted at this time. For individuals still wishing to view the body, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20 at Jones Funeral Home chapel located at 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
