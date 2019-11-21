Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Herbert Lee Moultrie, 76, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 6:58 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Gale Davis Moultrie; sons, Herbert Jr., and Phillip Moultrie; daughter, Irma Moultrie; stepchildren, John, Naomi and Kisha Davis; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Eva Moultrie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Carrie White Moultrie; brothers, David, Melvin and Isaiah, Frank Moultrie; and sisters, Daisey and Evelyn Moultrie.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
