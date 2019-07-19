Herbert Orrin Johnson, age 89, passed from this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home with his wife, Dena Cox Johnson and his pastor, Robert Don Ross, near his side.



He was born Jan. 20, 1930 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Herbert and Mary Johnson.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 12 p.m. until service time on Saturday, July 20 at First United Methodist Church of Houma. Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m.



Herbert is survived by his wife, Dena Cox Johnson; his son, Tommylee Johnson; his brother, Jerry Johnson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Johnson; first wife, Lyla Cook; second wife, Marlene Manley; his sons, Kris J. Johnson and Scott Johnson; his daughter, Lyn Frederickson; and his brothers, Peter Johnson, Skip Johnson and Mark Johnson.



Herbert was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired from the United States Postal Service where he served as the manager of the largest district of Minneapolis.



After his retirement, he and Marlene toured the United States and Europe from 1985 to 1987. He then resided in Kerrville, Texas. In 2007, he moved to Ingleside, Texas for six months and was residing in Fort Worth, Texas when he met Dena Cox Bordelon. He moved to Houma in 2009 to be near Dena. They were married on April 16, 2010.



He loved his wife and his church family at The First United Methodist Church in Houma. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him.



This is a quote from the man affectionately known as Herb from 2009 until now; "This is the best time of my life."



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 19 to July 20, 2019