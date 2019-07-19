Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Herbert Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Houma
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Houma
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Orrin Johnson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Orrin Johnson Obituary
Herbert Orrin Johnson, age 89, passed from this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home with his wife, Dena Cox Johnson and his pastor, Robert Don Ross, near his side.

He was born Jan. 20, 1930 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Herbert and Mary Johnson.

Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 12 p.m. until service time on Saturday, July 20 at First United Methodist Church of Houma. Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Dena Cox Johnson; his son, Tommylee Johnson; his brother, Jerry Johnson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Johnson; first wife, Lyla Cook; second wife, Marlene Manley; his sons, Kris J. Johnson and Scott Johnson; his daughter, Lyn Frederickson; and his brothers, Peter Johnson, Skip Johnson and Mark Johnson.

Herbert was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired from the United States Postal Service where he served as the manager of the largest district of Minneapolis.

After his retirement, he and Marlene toured the United States and Europe from 1985 to 1987. He then resided in Kerrville, Texas. In 2007, he moved to Ingleside, Texas for six months and was residing in Fort Worth, Texas when he met Dena Cox Bordelon. He moved to Houma in 2009 to be near Dena. They were married on April 16, 2010.

He loved his wife and his church family at The First United Methodist Church in Houma. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him.

This is a quote from the man affectionately known as Herb from 2009 until now; "This is the best time of my life."

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now