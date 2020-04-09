Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church Cemetery
Herman Bell Obituary
Herman "Jules" Bell, 74, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was a native and resident of Belle Rose.

He graduated from W. H. Reed High School as Valedictorian in 1964. He was a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a staff sergeant and fought in the Vietnam War.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Herman is survived by his sisters, Madora Comeaux, Patricia Williams, Sandra Stewart, Beryl Love, Sheryl Dillon, Marilyn Parker, Mahalia Shortridge and Gloria Pearley; brothers Welmon Jr., Dwight, Darryel and Thomas Comeaux; five brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isiah Bell Welmon and Madora Carbo Comeaux; grandparents, three brothers and one sister.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
