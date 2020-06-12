Herman J. Orgeron
Herman J. Orgeron, 83, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose, with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.

He is survived by his son, Mark Orgeron; daughters, Judy Chiasson (Garrell), Sandra Landry (Dennis), and Mary Dobson (Mark); six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Orgeron; infant children, Rickey, Scott and Susan Orgeron; and parents, Justilien and Augusta Orgeron.

Herman was an avid hunter.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
