|
|
Herman "Goose" LeBlanc Sr., 61, resident of Schriever, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray.
He is survived by his wife Tammy LeBlanc; two sons, Omega LeBlanc and Cody (Tasha) LeBlanc; two grandchildren, Lolah May and Carson John LeBlanc; three brothers, Bobby (Gail) LeBlanc, Mason LeBlanc, and James (Tanya) Duplantis; and four sisters, Mable (Leo) Benoit, Rita Ann (Bill) Hebert, Theresa (Travis) Authement, and Pat Hebert.
He was preceded in death by his son, Herman "P-Nut" LeBlanc Jr.; his father, Wallace LeBlanc; mother and step-father, Doresia and Shikay Duplantis, and three brothers, Danny, Michael and Ernest LeBlanc.
Goose as everyone called him, was an awesome person, best husband, father and grandfather. He spent five years in the United States Army. He really enjoyed his time as a soldier. His favorite motto was "I'm not just strong, I'm Army strong". After serving his time in the army, he began his career in the oilfield. He was the best pipe inspector out there. He loved his wife dearly and his 3 sons were his world. The grand babies brightened his days. He enjoyed fishing, playing Pedro and singing karaoke at Carolyn's Lounge with the bros.
We would like to thank everyone for their prayers. My Goose has earned his angel wings, fly high and never look back.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Feb. 17, 2020