Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman LeBlanc Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman LeBlanc Sr. Obituary
Herman "Goose" LeBlanc Sr., 61, resident of Schriever, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray.

He is survived by his wife Tammy LeBlanc; two sons, Omega LeBlanc and Cody (Tasha) LeBlanc; two grandchildren, Lolah May and Carson John LeBlanc; three brothers, Bobby (Gail) LeBlanc, Mason LeBlanc, and James (Tanya) Duplantis; and four sisters, Mable (Leo) Benoit, Rita Ann (Bill) Hebert, Theresa (Travis) Authement, and Pat Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his son, Herman "P-Nut" LeBlanc Jr.; his father, Wallace LeBlanc; mother and step-father, Doresia and Shikay Duplantis, and three brothers, Danny, Michael and Ernest LeBlanc.

Goose as everyone called him, was an awesome person, best husband, father and grandfather. He spent five years in the United States Army. He really enjoyed his time as a soldier. His favorite motto was "I'm not just strong, I'm Army strong". After serving his time in the army, he began his career in the oilfield. He was the best pipe inspector out there. He loved his wife dearly and his 3 sons were his world. The grand babies brightened his days. He enjoyed fishing, playing Pedro and singing karaoke at Carolyn's Lounge with the bros.

We would like to thank everyone for their prayers. My Goose has earned his angel wings, fly high and never look back.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -