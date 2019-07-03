|
|
Hilda L. Chiasson, 91, a native and resident of Mathews, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 6 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald Chiasson (Debra), Curtis Chiasson (Cheryl), Billy Chiasson (Lucy), and Klebert Chiasson (Ericka); daughters, Linda Keller, Mona Adams (companion Gary Bourg), Beverly Linton (Frank) and Lisa Guidry (Harrison); sister Lois Larousse; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fanwick Chiasson; sons-in-law Vanton Keller and David Adams; parents Leonce Sr. and Bernadette Legendre; brothers Leonce Jr. and Ray Legendre and sisters Dorothy, Doris and Grace.
Arrangements by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 3 to July 4, 2019