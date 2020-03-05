|
Hilda L. Worley departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. She was 95, a native of Plattenville and a resident of Donaldsonville.
Visitation from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Napoleonville. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Hilda is survived by her sons, Alton Worley (Susan), and Errol Blatch; daughter, Altouise Worley North; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Francis Lewis; sisters, Fannie Mae Exnicious, Agnes L. Smith, and Thelma Lewis; brother, Wilbert Lewis Jr.; and nephews, Kermit Lewis, and Wilbert Lewis Jr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020