Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Worley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda L. Worley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda L. Worley Obituary
Hilda L. Worley departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. She was 95, a native of Plattenville and a resident of Donaldsonville.

Visitation from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Napoleonville. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Hilda is survived by her sons, Alton Worley (Susan), and Errol Blatch; daughter, Altouise Worley North; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Francis Lewis; sisters, Fannie Mae Exnicious, Agnes L. Smith, and Thelma Lewis; brother, Wilbert Lewis Jr.; and nephews, Kermit Lewis, and Wilbert Lewis Jr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -