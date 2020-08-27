1/1
Hilda M. Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda M. Stewart, 97, a native of Woodville, Miss. and resident of Raceland, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Visiting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hilda leaves to cherish her memories her son, Kenneth Stewart (Hattie); granddaughter, Tanya Lawson (Warren); and numeorus other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glancy Stewart and Hattie Washington; grandson, Latronce Lawson; and five uncles and two aunts.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved