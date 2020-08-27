Hilda M. Stewart, 97, a native of Woodville, Miss. and resident of Raceland, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.



Visiting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Hilda leaves to cherish her memories her son, Kenneth Stewart (Hattie); granddaughter, Tanya Lawson (Warren); and numeorus other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Glancy Stewart and Hattie Washington; grandson, Latronce Lawson; and five uncles and two aunts.



Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store