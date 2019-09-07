|
|
Hilda "Moms" Thomas, 74, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
She is survived by her companion, Rudolph Williams; children, Angela Ingram (Michael), Yvetta Dominique and Louis Macklin; six grandchildren, Demetris Baynard, Deja Baynard, Yvetta Burns, Megan Burns, Deniesha Baynard and James Ingram III; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Thomas and daughter, Faye Baynard.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019