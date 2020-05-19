Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Hillary Daisy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hillary A. Daisy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hillary A. Daisy Obituary
Hillary "Te-Man" A. Daisy, 88, a native and resident of Theriot, passed away on May 3, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, in Magnolia Cemetery.
He is survived by his brother Walter "Buddy" Daisy; sister, Florence "Teet" Henry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter J. and Delia DeHart Daisy; brothers, James J. Daisy and infant Matthew Daisy; and sisters, Maria Daisy DeHart and Velma Mary Daisy.

Hillary was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired fisherman and an Episcopalian.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hillary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -