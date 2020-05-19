|
Hillary "Te-Man" A. Daisy, 88, a native and resident of Theriot, passed away on May 3, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, in Magnolia Cemetery.
He is survived by his brother Walter "Buddy" Daisy; sister, Florence "Teet" Henry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter J. and Delia DeHart Daisy; brothers, James J. Daisy and infant Matthew Daisy; and sisters, Maria Daisy DeHart and Velma Mary Daisy.
Hillary was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired fisherman and an Episcopalian.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020