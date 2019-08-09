Home

Hoisbil Marse Obituary
Hoisbil "Doon" Marse, 86, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Beatrice "Bea" Williams (Leon), Miranda Lirette (Terry), Roxanna "Rocky" Toups (Warren) and Romona Ordoyne (Joey); grandchildren, Kim Broussard, Stacy Grabert, David Lirette, Bryan Lirette, Grant Ordoyne, Shelby Toups, John Toups, Kim Weber, Chris Williams and Jessica Toups; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bertha Simon, Linda Bernard and Loretta Zeringue.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jean "Gus" Marse; parents, Luke and Olga Landry; and siblings, Nolan Landry, George Landry, Scurley Landry and Mercedes Landry.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Chiasson.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
