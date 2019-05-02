|
Hollis Joe Bass Sr., 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:21 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at New Zion Baptist Church, 263 Grand Caillou Rd. in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Smith Bass; sons Rodney Hawthorne (Nijia), Joe Louis, Kevin James, and Hollis Bass; daughters Carolyn B. Reese, Mary B. Parker (Stanley), and Holly Alexander (Michael); 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers Charles Gray, Lewis Polk, Milton, and Howard and Vernon Bass and sisters Zenora Wilkes, Nettie Newsome, and Ivy Nell Fuselier.
He was preceded in death by his grandchildren Montorieo and Laqueenasavakia Bass; parents Lonnie Sr., and Annie Barnes Bass; grandparents Julian White, George Barnes, Melissa Bass, and Jasper Loftin; brother Lonnie Bass Jr. and nephew Calvin Wilks.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 3, 2019