Honri'cia Leishdale Johnson

Honri'cia Leishdale Johnson Obituary
Honri'cia Leishdale Johnson, 17, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4928 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, with funeral to start at 12 p.m. at the church.

Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Honri'cia is survived by her mother, Ashleigh Louise Johnson of Gibson; father, Tommie Lee Johnson of Napoleonville; and step-father, Roderic T. Clay; brothers, Honderick Clay of Gibson; and TaQuan Perry of New Orleans; sister, Honja'nae Clay of Gibson; grandparents, Henry Johnson and Marcia Bolden Johnson of Gibson; and James Lacey.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Mary Louise and Henry Bolden and Howard and Gladys Edward Johnson.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 18 to July 19, 2019
