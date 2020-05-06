Home

Horace J. Dempster

Horace J. Dempster, 68, a native of Kraemer and a resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Michel Dempster; son, Arnold Sevin Jr.; daughters, Bridget Sevin and Bonnie Housend (Shannon); grandchildren, Burt Dempster III (Kimmie), Blaze Dempster, Matthew Fonseca, Gabriel Fonseca, Gavin Housend (Kailey), Erin Housend, Kayle Sevin and Kobe Sevin; great-grandchildren, Sean, Chloey, Kaven, Khyler, Kaislee, Nathan, Rye, and Amiyah; and brother, Tom Dempster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Joseph Dempster and Florence Usea Dempster; brothers, Lynn, Bruce and Paul Dempster; and grandson, Lance Champagne.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2020
