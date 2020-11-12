Horace Pierre LeBoeuf Jr.
May 17, 1941 – November 8, 2020
Horace Pierre LeBoeuf Jr. passed away at the age of 79 in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 8 2020 at the New Orleans VA Medical Center.
Pierre was born May 17, 1941 in Montegut Louisiana. The only son of seven children born to Horace Pierre LeBoeuf Sr. and Amsey LeBoeuf. A true Cajun, he was born on a house boat in the bayou country. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having honorably served his country from October of 1958 to October of 1962.
Pierre was a pioneer in the early years of the offshore diving industry, as both a welder and diver he broke new ground by performing the world's first hyperbaric weld. A true professional, his early work with Morgan City diving firms soon broadened to include international projects. His work was implemental on the repair of the Guri Dam in Venezuela, which supplied 2/3 of the country's power and was suffering a severe structural failure. He also worked on projects in the African offshore oilfields. He and the LeBoeuf family are music lovers, so he was proud to be able to promote Cajun music world wide by touring internationally with the Zachary Richard Band performing sound engineering in the 70's. As a master carpenter he helped build out the (then) new Tabasco facility on Avery Island. He also salvaged cypress logs in and around the Bayou Teche area in the late 90's. During the early 80's (as an Operations Manager of Solus Ocean Systems, the then 5th largest diving company in the world) he was instrumental in redirecting the focus of the firm to a position of dominance in inspection, maintenance, and repair worldwide. Pierre completed his career by consulting on underwater projects for the major oil companies in both the US Gulf of Mexico, California, and land projects in the Texas panhandle.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his children Justin LeBoeuf and Aimee LeBoeuf; one grandson Dylan Roy; five sisters Marie Traina , Lorraine Gallo, Marsha LeBoeuf, Lynette Buras, and Verna Lively; his best friends Chuck "Brother" Gaines and Terrance "TK" Billingsley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Pierre LeBoeuf Sr. and Amsey Kieff LeBoeuf; one sister, Lamar Caesar; and a niece, Sarah Gallo.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Ibert's Mortuary in Franklin, with Father Joel Faulk officiating. A gathering family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time.
