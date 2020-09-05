Houston Webster Ezell, 70, a native of Waynesboro, Miss., and resident of Houma, passed away at 8:21 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin on Tuesday following visitation at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in Bayou Black Cemetery.



Houston is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Angelia Pinell Ezell; children, Houston Ezell Jr., Noah P. Ezell and wife Janae, Therell Oubre, and Angie M. Ezell Guillot and husband Mike; grandchildren, Dallas Ezell, Macie Faith, Kaeden Guillot, and Eleanor Guillot; brothers, Johnny Ezell and wife Bonnie, Donald Ezell; and sister, Cissie Ezell Fryer.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe Lemar Ezell and Annie Mae Givens Ezell; brothers, Curtis Ezell and James Ezell; and sisters, Annie Katherine Ezell and Dorothy Bascle.



Houston was an avid New Orleans Saints Fan. His life and joy were his children and his many grandchildren. He was a man with many talents. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone no matter who they were.



Houston's memory and life will be missed by all those whom he touched throughout his life.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



