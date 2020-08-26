I met Buck over 50 years ago, when in my senior year of high school, we had Youth Government Day, and I was paired with Buck, who then was Fire Chief, to spend the day to learn his job. Little did I know that this would develop into a lasting friendship. We became even closer these past years as parishioners of St. Francis, in which we were involved in various ministries. Buck was always very nice to me, and oh, could he talk. Can you believe that one day we bumped into each other in Pappadeaux's in Beaumont, Texas and had lunch together. Buck, I will surely miss our good times together. I pray that you are now resting in the palm of the hands of our Lord.

Lawrence Robinson

Friend