Howard "Buck" Anthony Oubre, age 80, passed away in the presence of his loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma. Seating will begin at 9:45 a.m., with a military service at 10 a.m.; followed by praying of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. with burial service at Terrebonne Memorial Park.
The previously published obituary in its entirety may be viewed at houmatoday.com
or the funeral home website.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.