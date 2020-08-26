1/1
Howard Anthony Oubre
1940 - 2020
Howard "Buck" Anthony Oubre, age 80, passed away in the presence of his loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma. Seating will begin at 9:45 a.m., with a military service at 10 a.m.; followed by praying of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. with burial service at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

The previously published obituary in its entirety may be viewed at houmatoday.com or the funeral home website.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
AUG
29
Service
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
August 25, 2020
Sorry to hear of chiefs passing. Enjoyed working with him when I was in Houma. May Jesus welcome him in heaven.
Martin Bruno
Friend
August 25, 2020
I shall miss seeing him at those afternoon weekday masses as he served with Therese as Extraordinary Minister. A true gentleman, he and has wife have been a blessing to our community of faith and to Houma. Sincerest prayers and condolences to his family.
Jan Jackson
Friend
August 25, 2020
RIP Mr. Buck! Prayers to the family. What an outstanding man and great cook!

Bennie Bourg Jr.
Bennie Bourg Jr.
Friend
August 25, 2020
I met Buck over 50 years ago, when in my senior year of high school, we had Youth Government Day, and I was paired with Buck, who then was Fire Chief, to spend the day to learn his job. Little did I know that this would develop into a lasting friendship. We became even closer these past years as parishioners of St. Francis, in which we were involved in various ministries. Buck was always very nice to me, and oh, could he talk. Can you believe that one day we bumped into each other in Pappadeaux's in Beaumont, Texas and had lunch together. Buck, I will surely miss our good times together. I pray that you are now resting in the palm of the hands of our Lord.
Lawrence Robinson
Friend
August 25, 2020
Howard was a friend and classmate. We served on class reunion committees through the years. He was always dedicated to his family, friends, the community, and most importantly, to his faith. Our prayers for Therese and family. May Howard enjoy eternal blessings.
Deacon Dennis & Carolyn Dupre
Carolyn Lapeyrouse Dupre
Friend
August 24, 2020
RIP Mr. Buck.
My prayers and condolences go out to Ms. Therese and family.
Lori Mendoza
Friend
August 24, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to family and friends of Howard. Rest in peace.
Ray & June LeBoeuf
Classmate
August 24, 2020
Therese, Deepest Sympathy to you and your family. Buck was a friend to me, particularly in Houma Jr. Hi School. May he Rest in Peace.
Lynette Ray Griffin
Friend
August 24, 2020
Therese, Lil Buck and Alisa, Just wanted you to know how sad I am for all of you. I know he will be missed and I will miss seeing you two at Walmart. We go back to 1971 and I NEVER saw Buck in a bad mood. Was always so sweet to everyone and was so proud of his family. I am thinking of you with a broken heart. Friends always. Mary
Mary Adoue
Friend
August 24, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. May God comfort you.
Evelyn Ruckstuhl
Friend
August 23, 2020
So sorry Therese to hear of our friend Buck’s passing! He always treated me well and with respect. I have fond memories of our shooting sporting clays and having fun. My life was much better having known him! I will keep you and the family in my prayers for comfort and healing!
Cary &#8220;Cowbo&#8221; Hodnett
Friend
August 23, 2020
I am so saddened to read this! my thoughts and prayers are with you and the whole family at this difficult time he will be missed by so many people he touched with his kindness!
Marion Rayne Meador
Friend
August 23, 2020
I’m so sorry Therese. May God keep all of you in his care during this difficult time. Amen
Toni P. Guidry
Friend
August 22, 2020
Sending my condolences.
Nell Guidry
Family
August 22, 2020
What a good man that will be missed. prayers and condolences to Mrs Therese, Buck and his family, and Alisa and her family.
Gene Gueniot Jr
Friend
August 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of being his friend for so many years. Just a wonderful person
through and through. May he Rest In Peace. God Bless his loving family.
Dan Davis
Friend
August 22, 2020
REST IN PEACE 'BUCK'
GWEN LEBLANC
Classmate
August 22, 2020
Therese and family, am so sorry to learn about Buck. Will keep y'all in my prayers as you go through the difficult days ahead. Judy Smart
Judy Smart
Friend
August 22, 2020
Therese, I was so sorry to hear of Buck's passing. I want you and your family to know we are praying for all of you. God bless you and stay close and share all your memories.
Jane Richards
Classmate
August 21, 2020
Prayers go out to the Oubre family during this emotional time RIP Buck I was a neighbor of theirs for 28 years Peace to all of you
Holyn Cole
Friend
August 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Therese and family. He was a great man and I know my husband who worked with him admired him greatly.
Janet Robichaux
Friend
August 21, 2020
Therese I am so sorry for your loss. Buck was a great friend and will be missed. I told someone after I heard the news, that him, Ray and Lindel were already planning a cookout.
Willie Stpierre
Friend
August 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to Therese and the family. All of you are in my prayers.
Joan Price
Friend
August 21, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Buck’s passing. We have great memories of our times and football game trips together. Therese, Lil Buck, Alisa and all of your families are in our daily prayers.
Gene Gueniot Sr
Friend
August 21, 2020
RIP my friend...
Catherine & Gerald Giroir
Classmate
