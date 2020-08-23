Howard "Buck" Anthony Oubre, age 80, passed away in the presence of his loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, and burial at Terrebonne Memorial Park at a later date.



Buck is survived by his wife of 54 years, Therese Marie Smith Oubre; son, Howard "Buck" A. Oubre Jr. and wife Elizabeth; daughter, Alisa Oubre Ransome and husband Dustin; his four grandchildren, Thomas and Meredith Oubre and Christin and Cullen Ransome; his sister, Betty O. Ledet; sister-in-law, Dorothy Oubre; brothers-in-law, Ivy, Danny and "Jimmy" Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Vernon Sr. and Olivia Marie Oubre; his brothers, V.J. Oubre and wife Ruth, Richard Oubre, Walter Oubre and wife Delores, Vernon Oubre and wife Inez; his sisters, Eleanor O. Roth and husband Howard, Judy O. Grammer and husband Roy "Buddy", Mamie O. Breaux and husband Murphy Sr., Marie O. Padel and husband Giles, Sadie O. Hawes and husband Cecil; his brother-in-law Kerragen C. Ledet; his father-in-law Ivy J. Smith,Sr.; and his mother-in-law Violet Lirette Smith.



Buck was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed life and cherished his greatest gifts of his Faith in God, his family, and his friends. His grandchildren lovingly call him "Pop O," and they have been his pride and joy. He also loved for his friends' children to refer to him as "Uncle Buck."



Buck never met a stranger or passed an opportunity to make new friends and to help other people. He was very generous with his God-given resources, time and talents and enjoyed sharing them with others. He was an active parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral where he served as an Extraordinary Minister, commentator, lector, and Altar Server, and was devoted to Eucharistic Adoration. He formed a men's group at St. Francis de Sales in order to develop fellowship and to assist the needs of the community. He loved cooking, but mostly, sharing his delicious meals for so many others to enjoy. Some of his other hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, sporting clays and enjoying the Louisiana outdoors.



Buck's employment history included being appointed as the City of Houma's first Fire Inspector, and later earned the position of Fire Chief, retiring in 1980. He then went to work in oilfield sales, employed with Stabil Drill, and later retiring from Weatherford International. He then started his own oilfield consulting business and was honored to do work with Taylor Energy and AF Global Corporation.



The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to all of the medical professionals and health care workers who gave of their time, service and love in caring for their loved one, and to all of their family, friends, and priests who have continued to offer their prayers, support and love.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

