Howard Oubre
1940 - 2020
Howard "Buck" Anthony Oubre, age 80, passed away in the presence of his loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, and burial at Terrebonne Memorial Park at a later date.

Buck is survived by his wife of 54 years, Therese Marie Smith Oubre; son, Howard "Buck" A. Oubre Jr. and wife Elizabeth; daughter, Alisa Oubre Ransome and husband Dustin; his four grandchildren, Thomas and Meredith Oubre and Christin and Cullen Ransome; his sister, Betty O. Ledet; sister-in-law, Dorothy Oubre; brothers-in-law, Ivy, Danny and "Jimmy" Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Vernon Sr. and Olivia Marie Oubre; his brothers, V.J. Oubre and wife Ruth, Richard Oubre, Walter Oubre and wife Delores, Vernon Oubre and wife Inez; his sisters, Eleanor O. Roth and husband Howard, Judy O. Grammer and husband Roy "Buddy", Mamie O. Breaux and husband Murphy Sr., Marie O. Padel and husband Giles, Sadie O. Hawes and husband Cecil; his brother-in-law Kerragen C. Ledet; his father-in-law Ivy J. Smith,Sr.; and his mother-in-law Violet Lirette Smith.

Buck was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed life and cherished his greatest gifts of his Faith in God, his family, and his friends. His grandchildren lovingly call him "Pop O," and they have been his pride and joy. He also loved for his friends' children to refer to him as "Uncle Buck."

Buck never met a stranger or passed an opportunity to make new friends and to help other people. He was very generous with his God-given resources, time and talents and enjoyed sharing them with others. He was an active parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral where he served as an Extraordinary Minister, commentator, lector, and Altar Server, and was devoted to Eucharistic Adoration. He formed a men's group at St. Francis de Sales in order to develop fellowship and to assist the needs of the community. He loved cooking, but mostly, sharing his delicious meals for so many others to enjoy. Some of his other hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, sporting clays and enjoying the Louisiana outdoors.

Buck's employment history included being appointed as the City of Houma's first Fire Inspector, and later earned the position of Fire Chief, retiring in 1980. He then went to work in oilfield sales, employed with Stabil Drill, and later retiring from Weatherford International. He then started his own oilfield consulting business and was honored to do work with Taylor Energy and AF Global Corporation.

The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to all of the medical professionals and health care workers who gave of their time, service and love in caring for their loved one, and to all of their family, friends, and priests who have continued to offer their prayers, support and love.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
August 22, 2020
Sending my condolences.
Nell Guidry
Family
August 22, 2020
What a good man that will be missed. prayers and condolences to Mrs Therese, Buck and his family, and Alisa and her family.
Gene Gueniot Jr
Friend
August 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of being his friend for so many years. Just a wonderful person
through and through. May he Rest In Peace. God Bless his loving family.
Dan Davis
Friend
August 22, 2020
REST IN PEACE 'BUCK'
GWEN LEBLANC
Classmate
August 22, 2020
Therese and family, am so sorry to learn about Buck. Will keep y'all in my prayers as you go through the difficult days ahead. Judy Smart
Judy Smart
Friend
August 22, 2020
Therese, I was so sorry to hear of Buck's passing. I want you and your family to know we are praying for all of you. God bless you and stay close and share all your memories.
Jane Richards
Classmate
August 21, 2020
Prayers go out to the Oubre family during this emotional time RIP Buck I was a neighbor of theirs for 28 years Peace to all of you
Holyn Cole
Friend
August 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Therese and family. He was a great man and I know my husband who worked with him admired him greatly.
Janet Robichaux
Friend
August 21, 2020
Therese I am so sorry for your loss. Buck was a great friend and will be missed. I told someone after I heard the news, that him, Ray and Lindel were already planning a cookout.
Willie Stpierre
Friend
August 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to Therese and the family. All of you are in my prayers.
Joan Price
Friend
August 21, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Buck’s passing. We have great memories of our times and football game trips together. Therese, Lil Buck, Alisa and all of your families are in our daily prayers.
Gene Gueniot Sr
Friend
August 21, 2020
RIP my friend...
Catherine & Gerald Giroir
Classmate
