Howard Short Obituary
Howard Short, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:24 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4928 N. Bayou Black Drive, Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Howard (Kem) and Madrone Short; daughters, Clara Johnson (Darryl) and Brittany Short (Tremaine); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lynward Short (Ruby), Catherine Wolfe (Bruce), Crystal Marks (Johnny) and Lorenda Howard (James).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jr. and Lillian Mitchell Short; brothers, Quinton, McCoy and Junius Short; paternal grandparents, Joseph Sr. and Nola Calloway Short; and maternal grandparents, Jake and Della Mitchell.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
