Beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend to all, Hubert Joseph Clement, 87, of Chackbay, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, and member of the VFW.
Hubert loved Cajun music and dancing with his wife of 53 years, Doris. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, LSU athletics, the New Orleans Saints and cheering at his grandsons' soccer, football, and baseball games. He would gladly spend his time helping his sons and brothers with any need and passing on his knowledge to his grandsons. He loved his family time, especially joking with his brothers, sisters and daughters-in-law.
Hubert is preceded in death by his father, Frank "Frankie" Clement; mother, Marie Clement; brothers Richard and George Clement; sisters Jeanette Brunet and Joyce Robinson; and grandson, Eli Clement.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Clement; sons Bernie and Kevin; daughters-in-law Chelsea and Tiffany; grandsons Noah, Wyatt and Logan; brothers Mercy "Mock," Frank Jr., Ned "Benny," Steve and Huey; and sister Nell.
A private burial service will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration of Hubert's life will be held at a later date.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020