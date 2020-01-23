|
|
Hubert Matherne Jr., 64, a native and resident of Des Allemands, La., passed away on Jan. 19, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, Jan.25, 2020, at First Assembly of God in Des Allemands from 9 a.m. until funeral time. A memorial service will take place at 12 p.m. at First Assembly of God.
He survived by his loving wife Connie Matherne; sons, Hubert (Doogie) Matherne III and Joshua Wood Matherne Sr. (Trina); grandson, Joshua Jr.; granddaughter, Maylasia Nicole; brother, Robert Matherne Sr.; Sister, Martha Martin; plenty nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Hubert Matherne Sr.; mother,Martha C. Matherne; sisters, Caroline (MeMe) Morales, Mary Jane Matherne and Louise Matherne; brother, Melvin (Coonie) Matherne.
He was a native of St. Charles Parish. He was very loved with a huge heart. He is a man who loves his family and always had a smile and had a joke on handy. He loves Mardi Gras. He loves seeing his family get together and his Swamp Pop.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020