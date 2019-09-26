|
Huey F. Hunter, 82 a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Mathews, passed away with his loving family at his side on Sept. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services on Friday, Sept. 27; with funeral services to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Barrios cemetery.
Huey is survived by his children, Gary (Geraldine) Hunter, Huey (Angel) Hunter, Joey Hunter, Betty Adams, and Kelly (Patrick) Tamiggi; brother, David Hunter; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ezoline Verdin Hunter; parents, Walter Sr. and Liza St. Pierre Hunter; son-in-law, Kenneth Joseph Adams; great-grandchild, Ryan Michael Dalby; brothers, Robert, Johness, and Walter Hunter Jr.; and sisters, Eva H. Smith and Bertha H. Pecanty.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019