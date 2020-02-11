|
Huey Joseph Richard Sr., 89, a native of Rayne and resident of Larose, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Our of Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Memorial mass will be celebrated starting at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Huey is survived by his children, Huey Richard Jr. (Lorra), Faith Lefort (Glenn), Mary Richard, Celia Cheramie (Matt), Tony Richard (Tammy), Stephanie Cantrelle, and Michelle Uzee (Jean Paul); 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Wilma Thibodeaux.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Ledet Richard; son, Gordon J. Richard; parents, Oscar and Euphamie Richard; brothers, Bernard, Gene, Louis and Roosevelt Richard; sisters, Dura Menard, Lydia Richard, Louise Leger, and Eva Carruth; and son-in-law, Kelly Cantrelle.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff of Ochsner Foundation Hospital for their care.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Brain Trauma Foundation.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020