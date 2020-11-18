1/1
Huey P. "Tokem" Thomas Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Huey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Huey P. "Tokem" Thomas, Jr.
Napoleonville - Huey P. "Tokem" Thomas, Jr. departed this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence in Napoleonville, LA. He was 45 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his mother, Daisy Key; father, Huey Thomas, Sr.; 2 daughters, Tiajauna Buggage and Kyra Thomas; 1 son, Koby Thomas; 5 brothers, Janssin Fields, Legistine Key, Nigel Thomas, Kwan Thomas and Kentrell Jackson; 4 sisters, Jeraldine Powe Millien, Apollonia Key, Resheka Thomas and Kelcie Thomas; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lucille and Legistine Key, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Gertrude and Samuel Thomas, Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved