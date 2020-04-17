Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Hugo Hernandez Obituary
Hugo Hernandez departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his residence in Napoleonville. He was 51, a native of Monterrey, Mexico and a resident of Napoleonville.

A private service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel in Napoleonville.

Hugo is survived by his wife, Martha Garcia; mother, Elvia Hernandez; sons, Eulises, Jose' and Ivan Garcia; daughters, Elvia and Sonya Garcia; brothers, Jaime and Sereio Hernandez; sister, Sandra Hernandez; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Julio Hernandez Otero; and brother, Julio Hernandez.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
