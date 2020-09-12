Ida Loudine Adams Perkins, 85, passed away at 10:32 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2020. She was a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and resident of Bourg.



Ida is survived by her sister, Frankie L. Minor; sons, James T. Perkins Jr., David N. Perkins and wife Dana, and Michael J. Perkins and wife Cheyenne, grandchildren, Bradley, Branden, Lauren, McKinley, and Easton; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Thomas Perkins; parents, Cecil Carl Adams and Effie Lee Patrick Adams; and brother, W. C. Adams.



Ida was loved by many family and friends. A memorial service will be held by the family in Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Memory Hill Gardens Cemetery at a later date.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





