Ida Loudine (Adams) Perkins
Ida Loudine Adams Perkins, 85, passed away at 10:32 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2020. She was a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and resident of Bourg.

Ida is survived by her sister, Frankie L. Minor; sons, James T. Perkins Jr., David N. Perkins and wife Dana, and Michael J. Perkins and wife Cheyenne, grandchildren, Bradley, Branden, Lauren, McKinley, and Easton; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Thomas Perkins; parents, Cecil Carl Adams and Effie Lee Patrick Adams; and brother, W. C. Adams.

Ida was loved by many family and friends. A memorial service will be held by the family in Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Memory Hill Gardens Cemetery at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
