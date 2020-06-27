Ida Mae B. Jasmin
Ida Mae B. Jasmin, 89, and a native of Vacherie, departed this life on Tuesday June 23, 2020.

Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, La. Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at St. James Catholic Church for immediate family. Mask is required. Burial in the church cemetery.

Ida is survived by her sons, Lester Ketchens (Lena), Charles Ketchens (Gretchen), Michael Williams (Felecia), Patrick Jasmin, Anthony Jasmin (Joann), Julian Jasmin (Stella) and Terrence Jasmin (Monica); daughter, Adrianne Octave (Kevin); four daughters-in-law; three brothers; one sister; 49 grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jasmin; parents, Puliska and Joseph Bazile; sons, Joseph Jr., Timothy Sr., Marvin and the Rev. James Jasmin; and four brothers.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
