Ida Mae Blanchard
Ida Mae Blanchard, 86, a native and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, gardening and cooking for family.
She was the wife of Cyprien "Cyp" Blanchard, Jr. for 69 years; mother of Cecile Clause (Everett), Ricardo Blanchard, and Natalie Richard (Brad); the proud grandparent of Donny (Beth), Rene (Tonya), and Craig Clause, Ashley Sandlin (Carl), Brooke Richard, and seven beautiful great-grandchildren; and sister of Audrey Latour (C.J.) and Brenda Amedee (Albert).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Medric and Edith Bolotte; and brother, Lloyd Bolotte.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Inc., Labadieville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philomena Catholic Church at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, Louisiana.
The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice for their excellent caring services.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.